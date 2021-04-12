

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP) said that its subsidiary, Endo Ventures Limited, has reached a definitive agreement with Correvio International Sàrl entity, a subsidiary of Advanz Pharma, to commercialize and distribute on an exclusive basis Xydalba or dalbavancin hydrochloride in Canada.



As per the terms of the deal, Endo Ventures will be responsible for the distribution, sales, marketing, medical affairs, pricing and reimbursement activities in Canada. Endo Venture Limited's affiliate, Paladin Labs, an operating company of Endo International, will perform those activities.



Advanz Pharma will be responsible for supplying the drug. Paladin Labs is targeting to launch the product in 2021. Advanz Pharma will provide additional business updates as and when appropriate.



Xydalba was approved by Health Canada in September 2018 for the treatment of Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections in adults caused by susceptible isolates of gram-positive microorganisms, including methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus.



