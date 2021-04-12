

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Farallon Capital Management, LLC, shareholder of Toshiba (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK), issued a statement on the privatization proposal made by CVC Capital Partners to Toshiba Corp. Farallon said a privatization is one of the effective measures that can improve governance and capital allocation of Toshiba.



Farallon Capital Management said Toshiba's board has a duty to maximize mid to long-term enterprise value by evaluating the privatization proposal in a sincere manner through a fair process that includes a proactive market check and formation of an independent special committee.



