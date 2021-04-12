

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market on a weak note on Monday, tracking losses in Asian and other European markets, amid concerns about spikes in coronavirus cases in several parts across the world.



Also, investors were looking ahead to a slew of earnings announcements from the U.S. and key economic data.



The benchmark SMI, which stayed in negative territory right through the session, closed with a loss of 57.17 points or 0.51% at 11,181.35, after touching a low of 11,166.32.



Lonza Group shed about 2.2%. Richemont, Sika, Givaudan, Roche Holding, SGS, UBS Group and ABB ended lower by 0.7 to 1.1%.



Partners Group and Alcon gained 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively. Swatch Group, Credit Suisse and Swiss Re posted modest gains. Swiss Re said it expects that the COVID-19 pandemic will result in a $50-80 billion loss for the insurance industry.



In the midcap section, BB Biotech and VAT both ended lower by about 2.65%. OC Oerlikon Corp shed 2.1%, while Dufry, Ems Chemie Holding, Lindt & Spruengli, Adecco, Vifor Pharma and Swiss Prime Site declined 1.3 to 1.7%.



