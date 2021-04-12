

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Several cancellations at Miami International Airport due to bad weather left thousands of passengers stranded at the airport. The passengers were left with no access to hotels due to lack of vacancies.



Miami International Airport reported that 70 flights were delayed and 142 flights canceled due to severe thunderstorms in central and south Florida since noon Sunday. Several flights are also expected to be canceled and delayed on Monday.



According to Miami Airport spokesman Gregory Chin, about 10,000 passengers traveling to and from the airport were affected by the delays and cancellations. The airlines affected include American Airlines, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest and United.



The airport has asked passengers to check with their airlines before coming to the airport because more cancellations or delays might be possible.



