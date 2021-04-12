

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Monday said its first-quarter revenue 'is tracking' above its previous forecast, driven by 'outperformance in each of its market platforms.'



'While our fiscal 2022 first quarter is not yet complete, Q1 total revenue is tracking above the $5.30 billion outlook provided during our fiscal year-end earnings call. We are experiencing broad-based strength, with all our market platforms driving upside to our initial outlook,' said Colette Kress, executive vice president and chief financial officer of NVIDIA.



'Within Data Center we have good visibility, and we expect another strong year. Industries are increasingly using AI to improve their products and services. We expect this will lead to increased consumption of our platform through cloud service providers, resulting in more purchases as we go through the year. Our EGX platform has strong momentum, and we expect this will drive increased revenue from enterprise and edge computing deployments in the second half of the year.'



NVIDIA's market platforms include Gaming, Data Center, Professional Visualization, and Automotive.



Separately, Nvidia also unveiled its first server microprocessors. The company announced a range of eight new NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPUs for next-generation laptops, desktops and servers.



For the data center, there are the new NVIDIA A10 GPU and A16 GPU. The A10 provides up to 2.5x the virtual workstation performance of the previous generation for designers and engineers, while the A16 GPU provides up to 2x user density with lower total cost of ownership and an enhanced virtual desktop infrastructure experience over the previous generation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NVIDIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de