

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in back-to-back trading days, sinking almost 70 points or 2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,410-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation amidst a lack of catalysts, with support from crude oil prices limiting the downside. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian bourses are also tipped to open in the red.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the resource stocks, gains from the financials and a mixed picture from the property sector.



For the day, the index lost 37.73 points or 1.09 percent to finish at 3,412.95 after trading between 3,403.90 and 3,456.16. The Shenzhen Composite Index dropped 47.69 points or 2.13 percent to end at 2,188.89.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China climbed 1.11 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.60 percent, China Construction Bank jumped 1.39 percent, China Merchants Bank added 0.42 percent, Bank of Communications gained 0.61 percent, China Life Insurance shed 0.32 percent, Jiangxi Copper plummeted 4.88 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) plunged 3.76 percent, Yanzhou Coal skidded 1.10 percent, PetroChina rose 0.23 percent, China Shenhua Energy perked 0.46 percent, Gemdale advanced 0.93 percent, Poly Developments rallied 2.07 percent, China Vanke retreated 0.94 percent, China Fortune Land lost 0.59 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major opened in the red on Monday and largely remained that way, finishing with modest losses.



The Dow shed 55.20 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 33,745.40, while the NASDAQ lost 50.19 points or 0.36 percent to end at 13,850.00 and the S&P 500 eased 0.81 points or 0.02 percent to close at 4,127.99.



The lower open on Wall Street came on concerns about a new wave of coronavirus cases and lockdown measures, although the surging number of vaccinations limited the downside for the markets.



Also providing support, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated on Sunday that the central bank wants to see inflation rise about its 2 percent target for an extended period before the monetary policy committee moves to raise interest rates.



Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday as progress in coronavirus vaccination rollout and reports about an attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities helped lift oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $0.38 or 0.6 percent at $59.70 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will on Tuesday release March figures for imports, exports and trade balance later today. Imports are tipped to jump 21.6 percent on year after climbing 22.2 percent in February. Exports are called higher by an annual 32.7 percent after skyrocketing 60.6 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $52.55 billion, down from $103.25 billion a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

