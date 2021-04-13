

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY), Sanofi Foreign Participations B.V., and Kiadis reported that a total of 95.03% of the Kiadis shares have been tendered to Sanofi at settlement date. Sanofi declared the offer unconditional. All offer conditions are now satisfied or waived. Settlement of the shares and payment of the offer price will take place on 16 April 2021.



The offeror noted that shareholders who have not tendered their shares during the acceptance period will have the opportunity to tender their shares during the post-closing acceptance period which will start on 14 April 2021 and end on 28 April 2021.



Sanofi Foreign Participations B.V. and Kiadis shall seek to procure the delisting of the shares on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels as soon as possible.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SANOFI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de