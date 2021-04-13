

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK monthly GDP estimate, industrial output and external trade figures. The economy is forecast to grow 0.6 percent on month in February, reversing a 2.9 percent fall in January.



Ahead of the data, the pound rose against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.3742 against the greenback, 150.44 against the yen, 1.2702 against the franc and 0.8654 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de