

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L), a distributor of industrial and electronics products, Tuesday, in its full-year update ahead of its results, reported 1 percent growth in like-for-like revenue and said it expects profit for the year to be around the top end of the consensus range.



The Group reported 12 percent growth in like-for-like revenue for the fourth quarter and said it witnessed strong revenue performance during the period with continued market share gains.



Looking forward to the year ahead, the Group said it is well positioned to deliver ongoing growth in line with expectations, whilst operational efficiencies will drive margins.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

