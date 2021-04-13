

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - XP Power Limited (XPP.L) reported that its trading in the first quarter has been in line with the Board's expectations. First quarter revenue was 57.1 million pounds compared to 49.1 million pounds, last year. Revenue was up 23% year-on-year on a constant currency basis and 16% ahead as reported. Order intake was up 7% on a constant currency basis and 1% ahead as reported.



The Board has recommended a dividend for the first quarter of 18 pence per share, which will be paid on 14 July 2021 to shareholders on the register at 18 June 2021.



The Group stated that it is encouraged by first quarter order intake, which underpins its confidence in delivering underlying revenue growth for the full year.



