

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech (LOGI), on Tuesday, announced a long-term partnership with Baidu Brain, beginning with the launch of its intuitive new Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse with Speech Input in China.



The Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse is powered by intelligent Baidu Speech technology from Baidu Brain and features the comfort, performance and quality that users expect in a Logitech mouse.



The company noted that the Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse with Baidu Speech Input would be available exclusively in China beginning in April 2021. The suggested retail price for the mouse is 199 RMB, available in graphite, rose and off-white colors.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BAIDU-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de