

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) said, as a result of continued positive trading, the Board expects adjusted operating profit for the financial year 2020/21 to be around the top end of the 36 million pounds to 37 million pounds range previously guided.



End of year net debt was approximately 53 million pounds, lower than market expectations by approximately 21 million pounds, the Group noted. Total aggregate 3-year cash investment for the Turnaround Plan remains unchanged.



De La Rue expects to announce the Group's results for the full year ended 27 March 2021 on 26 May 2021.



