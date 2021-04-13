

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Amsterdam-based Online food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) Tuesday, in its first-quarter trading update, reported 79 percent growth in orders, with fastest growing segment being the United Kingdom.



The Company said it processed 200 million orders in the first quarter, an increase of 79 percent over the same period last year. Region wise, United Kingdom had 695 percent order growth rate, with 77 percent order growth in Germany and 53 percent in the Netherlands.



Gross Merchandise Value or GMV in the quarter grew 89 percent at constant currency to €4.5 billion in quarter.



