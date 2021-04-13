

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) expects first-quarter oil production to average approximately 152 MBopd and first quarter natural gas production to average approximately 935 MMcfpd. The company noted that February 2021 weather adversely impacted first quarter total production by approximately 6 MBoepd.



The company's preliminary production guidance for second quarter is 160 to 165 MBopd and 920 to 940 MMcfpd. The company is on track to meet or exceed its annual production guidance for the year of 160 to 165 MBopd and 880 to 920 MMcfpd.



As of March 31, 2021, the company has reduced its total debt to $4.97 billion, with a cash balance of $96 million, equating to net debt of $4.88 billion.



Continental Resources plans to announce first quarter results on April 28, 2021 after the close of trading.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CONTINENTAL RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de