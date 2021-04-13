

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced Diogo Rau will join on May 17, 2021 as senior vice-president and chief information and digital officer. Rau most recently served as the top executive of information technology for retail and online stores at Apple, Inc. He succeeds Aarti Shah.



David Ricks, Lilly's CEO, said: 'Diogo's expertise and leadership roles at Apple, along with his extensive experience in guiding technology strategy, will be invaluable to Lilly as we change how we discover, develop, manufacture and commercialize innovative new medicines to meet the increasing expectations of patients, physicians, and health care systems.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

