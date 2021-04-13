

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production grew at a softer pace in February, figures from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production increased 0.2 percent month-on-month in February, after a 1.1 percent growth in January. Economists had expected a 0.7 percent rise.



On a yearly basis, industrial output fell 0.6 percent in February, following a 2.1 percent decrease in the preceding month. Economists had forecast a decline of 2.3 percent.



Among all sectors, consumer goods production gained 2.6 percent monthly in February.



Meanwhile, energy output decreased 2.0 percent. Capital goods output fell 1.7 percent and intermediate goods production declined 0.5 percent.



