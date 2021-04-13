

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) announced the pricing of the global offering of 31,635,600 new ordinary shares, which comprises an international offering and a Hong Kong public offering. The offer price has been set as HK$268.00 per offer share. The offer price translates to approximately $34.57 per ADS. The net proceeds to the company from the global offering are expected to be approximately HK$8.33 billion.



The ordinary shares of Trip.com Group are anticipated to begin trading on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on or about April 19, 2021 under the stock code, 9961.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TRIP.COM GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de