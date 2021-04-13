

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy is set to offer free doorstep e-waste collection for residents in St. Louis as part of its celebration of Earth Month. The electronics retailer will pilot the new program to pickup old electronic gadgets like phones, laptops, tablets as well as large TVs and appliances for recycling.



This new program is part of the retailer's continued commitment to protect the environment. It has already helped its customers to recycle 2 billion pounds of old electronic gadgets and appliances since 2009, making it the largest retail collector of e-waste in the U.S. There are 50 million tons thrown away each year.



The doorstep recycling program will be available to the first 1,000 customers who make an appointment starting April 12. The customer can find a list of the items that can be accepted for recycling on the company's website.



The doorstep recycling program is currently limited to one large item, such as a major appliance or any size TV and an unlimited number of medium or smaller items, such as cameras and cables. The recyclable items will be picked up regardless of where it was bought, how old it is or who made it.



Best Buy also confirmed that customers can recycle or trade-in their old electronic gadgets and appliances with them year-around, either at a store or online. The retailer has recycling kiosks at every U.S. Best Buy store to drop off rechargeable batteries, wires, cords, cables and plastic bags.



After collection of the e-waste, it is shipped to Regency Technologies or Electronic Recyclers International (ERI), Best Buy's trusted recycling partners. They break down materials using shredders, equipment and manpower and ensure the reclaimed commodities are recycled and repurposed into new products like fiber-optic cables and even airplanes.



According to its website, Best Buy promotes responsible environmental stewardship by requiring all recyclers retained by Best Buy to comply with standards regarding the reuse, refurbishment or recycling of products collected through its programs and the disposal of waste generated from the recycling process.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BEST BUY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de