

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) announced an updated commitment to mobilize $750 billion to support low-carbon solutions by 2030, following its initial commitment of $250 billion announced in 2018. It represents a three-fold increase from the initial commitment.



The bank commits to net-zero financed emissions by 2050 in line with the Paris Agreement.



The enhanced commitment is part of a larger goal Morgan Stanley is announcing to mobilize a total of $1 trillion towards sustainability solutions in support of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.



