

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - KATEK SE said the company is preparing an initial public offering and listing of its shares on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in second quarter 2021. The planned offering will consist of newly issued shares; a capital increase, as well as existing shares in connection with a market customary over-allotment. The offering is planned as a public offering in Germany and private placements with institutional investors in certain jurisdictions outside Germany.



KATEK SE said the proceeds from the newly issued shares in the amount of approximately 80 million euros will be used in particular to accelerate the organic and inorganic growth strategy.



