

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) reported a loss on ordinary activities before tax of 68.25 million pounds for the year ended 31 January 2021 compared to profit of 96.38 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was was 57.87 pence compared to profit of 87.57 pence. On a revenue basis, profit on ordinary activities before tax declined to 21.92 million pounds from 32.67 million pounds, while earnings per ordinary share was 18.51 pence compared to 29.67 pence.



For the fiscal year, income was 24.91 million pounds compared to 36.24 million pounds, previous year.



The Group proposed a final quarterly dividend for shareholder approval of 6.8 pence which means for 2020 an increased full-year dividend of 27.2 pence.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MERCHANTS TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de