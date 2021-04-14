

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Land Company Plc. (BRLAF.PK, BTLCY.PK, BLND.L) said that it has now collected 82% of rent for fiscal year 2021. Across the business, 83 million pounds of rent was due for payment in the March 2021 quarter before taking account of adjustments made in support of customers as a result of Covid-19. It comprised 40 million pounds in Retail and 43 million pounds in Offices.



As of 12 April 2021, 11 working days after the quarter end, the company had collected 76% of the total amount.



In Offices, the company has now collected 99% of rent for fiscal year 2021 overall. As at 12 April, it has collected 96% of March 2021 rent.



In Retail, the company has now collected 70% of rent for fiscal year 2021 overall. As at 12 April, it has collected 54% of March 2021 rent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

