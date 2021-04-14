

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Covestro AG (CVVTF.PK, COVTY.PK), a German manufacturer of high-tech polymer materials, announced Wednesday a preliminary EBITDA for first quarter of 743 million euros and an expected EBITDA for second quarter between 730 million euros and 870 million euros.



Further, the company has raised forecast for fiscal 2021 EBITDA, free operating cash flow or FOCF and return on capital employed or ROCE citing better than previously expected business development.



EBITDA is now expected to be between 2.20 billion euros to 2.70 billion euros, higher than previously expected EBITDA between 1.70 billion euros and 2.20 billion euros. The consensus expects the figure to be 2.206 billion euros.



The latest outlook exceeds the previously provided forecast as well as current capital market expectations.



The company continues to expect core volume growth to be between 10 percent and 15 percent, of which around 6 percentage points are attributable to the acquisition of the Resins & Functional Materials business.



FOCF is now expected to be between 1.30 billion euros and 1.80 billion euros, while previous forecast was between 900 million euros and 1.40 billion euros.



ROCE is now expected to be between 12 percent and 17 percent, up from previous forecast of bettween 7 percent and 12 percent.



The company will release its first-quarter interim statement on April 28.



In Germany, Covestro shares were trading at 59.04 euros, up 2.64 percent.



