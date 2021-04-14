

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation increased for the second month in a row in March, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.4 percent year-on-year in March, following a 0.9 percent increase in February. This was in line with economists expectation.



Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco accelerated 8.1 percent annually in March. Communication cost surged 6.6 percent and prices for transport rose 5.2 percent.



Education cost grew 3.5 percent and those of restaurant and hotel gained 2.9 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in March, following a 0.3 percent increase in the previous month.



Core inflation rose to 1.6 percent in March from 1.3 percent in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, core CPI rose 0.2 percent in March, after a 0.3 percent increase in the prior month.



