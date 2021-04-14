

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production accelerated in February, as initially estimated, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 3.9 percent annually in February, after a 2.8 percent decline in January, as estimated.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted grew 4.8 percent in February, following a 0.3 percent rise in the prior month, as initially estimated.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production rose 1.9 percent yearly in February. This was in line with initial estimate.



