

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has extended deadline for Aon plc/Willis Towers Watson deal by ten working days to July 27, 2021. The transaction was notified to the Commission on 16 November 2020. In December, the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation to assess the proposed acquisition, under the EU Merger Regulation.



Last year, Aon plc (AON) and Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) agreed to combine in an all-stock deal with an implied combined equity value of approximately $80 billion. Upon completion, Aon shareholders will own approximately 63% and Willis Towers Watson shareholders will own approximately 37% of the combined company. Closing was anticipated in the first half of 2021.



