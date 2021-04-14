

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Los Angeles, California-based Torn & Glasser is recalling 7464 units of dark chocolate espresso beans sold at Kroger citing undeclared walnut, an allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The dark chocolate walnuts were mislabeled as 'dark chocolate espresso beans'.



The product affected by the recall is Torn & Glasser Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans with green leaf logo on top that comes in 12 OZ TUBS with UPC# 0 72488 99868, lot no. 777739 and best if used by date of 11/19/2021.



The mislabeled dark chocolate espresso beans were sold at Kroger divisions in 30 states under various banners beginning March 3, 2021. The different banners include Kroger, Arlan's, Fred Meyer, Smiths, Food For Less. Fry's Food Stores, Ralphs, Dillons, Roundy's Chicago, and Roundy's Mariano's.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing walnuts was packaged in a container that the top label listed Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans and the bottom label listed Dark Chocolate Walnuts. In investigation, it was found that the wrong label was used by Production personnel.



The agency noted that consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to walnuts may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.



However, no illnesses have been reported to date.



Customers are urged to destroy the product and/or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In recent recalls, citing undeclared allergens, Glutenull Bakery last week called back Goji Berries and Chocolate Cookies for undeclared milk, and Bobo's in March recalled one lot of Bobo's Maple Pecan Oat Bars for containing undeclared peanuts.



