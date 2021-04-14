

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $14.30 billion, or $4.50 per share. This compares with $2.87 billion, or $0.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $32.27 billion from $28.29 billion last year.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $14.30 Bln. vs. $2.87 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.50 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.10 -Revenue (Q1): $32.27 Bln vs. $28.29 Bln last year.



