

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM (ACM) has been awarded an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity program management services contract with the U.S. Postal Service. The multiple-award contract, with a combined $600 million program ceiling, includes three base years and up to four additional option years.



Under the contract, AECOM will provide program and project management, architectural and engineering design, construction management, and environmental services to improve and maintain the USPS' facilities portfolio.



Tom Scerbo, Metro New York executive of AECOM's Design & Consulting Services business, said: 'With our unwavering track record of successful completion, we are ready to continue to deliver USPS projects of all sizes and on a national scale.'



