

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus' (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury said that the company is focus on earnings and cash growth trajectory beyond 2021.



At the annual general meeting, Faury said that the company did not propose dividend for 2020.



The European plane maker targets to at least achieve in 2021; same number of commercial aircraft deliveries as in 2020; EBIT Adjusted of 2 billion euros; Breakeven Free Cash Flow before M&A and Customer Financing.



The company assumes no further disruptions to the world economy, air traffic, the company's internal operations, and its ability to deliver products and services.



