

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - All US troops will withdraw from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021, which marks the 20th anniversary of the Al-Qaeda terrorist attacks on American soil.



White House officials announced on Tuesday that after a rigorous policy review, President Biden has decided to draw down the remaining U.S. troops from Afghanistan and finally end the U.S. war there after 20 years. The drawdown of the remaining around 2,500 soldiers in the war-ravaged country will begin before May 1.



The remaining U.S. military presence in Afghanistan will be the force required to protect its diplomatic personnel in that country.



On Wednesday, Biden will make a formal announcement regarding this.



The official said the troops are withdrawing after the United States achieved the objective of delivering justice to the 9/11 attackers, and disrupting terrorists seeking to use Afghanistan as a safe haven to attack the U.S.



'We judge the threat against the homeland now emanating from Afghanistan to be at a level that we can address it without a persistent military footprint in the country and without remaining at war with the Taliban'.



Washington is ending the military operations while focusing on its efforts on supporting the ongoing peace process in Afghanistan diplomatically.



The White House said the President and his team took the decision after consulting with his Cabinet, members of Congress, the Afghan government, NATO Allies, partners who are still serving alongside the United States in Afghanistan, as well as other donor nations, regional powers, and former Democratic and Republican officials.



The Biden administration warned the Taliban that any attacks on U.S. troops during the withdrawal will be met with a forceful response.



At a news conference, the administration official admitted that a potential threat for the reemergence of al Qaeda in the region, following a drawdown of U.S. and coalition forces, remains.



The longest war by United States abroad has cost it trillions of dollars and the lives of more than 2,000 soldiers.



Negotiations between the U.S. and the Taliban are ongoing, while the Afghan government often left on the sidelines, with no breakthrough achieved on any peace deal.



