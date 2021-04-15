

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Ahold Delhaize (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK) said that its shareholders adopted its 2020 financial statements and agreed to the proposed 2020 annual dividend of 0.90 euros per common share for the full year.



A final dividend of 0.40 euros per share will be paid on April 29, 2021. It is in addition to the interim dividend of 0.50 euros per share, which was paid on August 27, 2020.



The Shareholders adopted all other proposals on the agenda, including the appointments of Jan Zijderveld and Bala Subramanian as members of the Supervisory Board. PricewaterhouseCoopers was re-appointed as the external auditor of the Company for the financial year 2021.



