

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Dutch telecom firm Royal KPN NV (KKPNY.PK, KPN) said that Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approved all items on the agenda.



The agenda included a resolution to declare a total dividend over the fiscal year 2020 of 13.0 euros cents per ordinary share. Therefore, a final dividend of 8.7 euros cents per ordinary share will be paid in cash, net of 15% dividend withholding tax, on 21 April 2021.



In addition, the AGM decided to appoint Gerard van de Aast as member of the Supervisory Board, to succeed Derk Haank who reached the end of his third term of appointment.



The AGM also decided to reappoint Edzard Overbeek as member of the Supervisory Board.



