

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK), a remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solution provider, said that it appointed Lisa Agona as global Chief Marketing Officer or CMO, starting from 19 April 2021. Lisa will succeed Gautam Goswami who will leave the company to take over a new role in the private equity sector.



Lisa Agona will join as third member of the management board of TeamViewer AG, next to CEO Oliver Steil and CFO Stefan Gaiser.



Lisa is the former head of capital markets marketing at Accenture and the former CMO at both legal and business information company LexisNexis and hybrid IT services provider Ensono.



