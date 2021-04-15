

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Transurban (TCL.AX TRAUF), a developer and operator of toll roads networks, reported Thursday that Average Daily Traffic or ADT for the March quarter increased 1.1 percent compared to 2020, but decreased 3.8 percent compared to 2019.



The first traffic impacts of COVID-19 were sustained during the March 2020 quarter.



Traffic recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels in markets where restrictions have lifted, with ADT volumes in Sydney up 4.5 percent, excluding the contributions of new assets the M8/M5 East and NorthConnex.



For the quarter, Sydney ADT increased by 21.8 percent to to 936,000 trips. Average workday traffic increased 20.1 percent, and average weekend/public holiday traffic increased 28.1 percent for the quarter.



Brisbane ADT increased by 3.3 percent to 403,000 trips.



In Melbourne and Montreal, restrictions were variable across the quarter in response to the changing COVID-19 environment, with traffic improving throughout the period.



For the quarter, Melbourne ADT decreased by 15.2 percent to 675,000 transactions



In the Greater Washington Area, traffic continues to be impacted as a result of ongoing restrictions on movement. For the quarter, North America ADT decreased by 26.9 percent to 101,000 trips.



Separately, Transurban announced that Transurban Finance Co. Pty Ltd., the Transurban Group's financing vehicle, has successfully increased the size of its existing A$1.65 billion syndicated bank debt facility to A$2.65 billion. The new A$1.0 billion debt tranche has a tenor of 2.5 years.



Transurban has also cancelled the existing bilateral bank debt facilities that were established in March and April 2020.



