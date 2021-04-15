

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) said, for Group (excluding Wickes), total sales growth was 6.8%, and like-for-like sales growth was 17.4%, for the first quarter. Two-year like-for-like sales were up 11.8%. Like-for-like sales in the Merchanting segment were up by 6.3% on a two-year basis.



Nick Roberts, Chief Executive, said: 'We are encouraged by the robustness of the RMI market and the continued recovery in our other key end markets. However, at this early stage in the year, our expectations remain unchanged as we continue to make progress on the delivery of our longer-term strategic plans.'



Travis Perkins noted that Wickes demerger process remains on schedule to be completed at the end of April.



