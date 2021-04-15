

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell plc's board has requested support for energy sector's first shareholder advisory vote on an energy transition strategy. The AGM is scheduled to be held at Shell headquarters, at Carel van Bylandtlaan 16, 2596 HR, The Hague, The Netherlands on May 18, 2021.



The company noted that it will submit its energy transition strategy to shareholders for an advisory vote and will publish an update every three years until 2050. Every year, starting in 2022, the company will also seek an advisory vote on progress towards its plans and targets. The vote is purely advisory and will not be binding on shareholders.



