

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch brewer Heineken NV (HKHHF.PK) said it aims to be carbon neutral in its production sites by 2030 in order to meet the 1.5°C goal set by the Paris Agreement. The company will further reduce its emissions through energy efficiency and speed up the transition towards renewable energy.



In close partnership with suppliers, also by 2030, the company aims to cut emissions by 30% across its entire value chain from a 2018 baseline.



The company noted that it will work in close partnership with its suppliers and partners to reach its ambitious goal of a carbon neutral value chain by 2040.



