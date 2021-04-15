

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) said it decided to stop enrolling patients in the phase II INDUCE-3 trial, including discontinuing treatment with feladilimab, following a recommendation by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee.



The INDUCE-3 study is investigating feladilimab in combination with pembrolizumab versus placebo in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with PD-L1 positive recurrent locally advanced or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.



GSK also decided to stop the INDUCE-4 phase II trial, a study investigating feladilimab versus placebo in combination with pembrolizumab and chemotherapy.



GSK said it will evaluate the data to assess the impact on the overall clinical development program for feladilimab.



