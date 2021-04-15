

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. announced the implementation of new Global Brand Standards in its operations, including training to all employees to prevent violence, harassment and discrimination. The move would foster safe, respectful and inclusive workplaces.



Beginning in January 2022, the fast-food chain would require mandatory training for employees in all 39,000 McDonald's restaurants, both Company-owned and franchisee locations, in more than 100 countries.



The new Brand Standards prioritize actions in four areas such as harassment, discrimination and retaliation prevention; workplace violence prevention; restaurant employee feedback; and health and safety. The company said these will be implemented by a suite of policies, tools, training and reporting mechanisms.



According to the company, the restaurants will be assessed and held accountable in the business evaluation processes, and each market can implement the Brand Standards in their most effective way.



The company will continue to work in partnership with independent and third-party experts in the U.S. and across the world to provide required expertise, training and tools.



McDonald's President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski said, 'There are no short cuts to ensuring that people feel safe, respected and included at a McDonald's restaurant. This work starts by taking big, intentional moves. Our new Global Brand Standards reinforce our commitment to living our values such that at every interaction, everyone is welcome, comfortable and safe.'



Further, Clara Kim, vice president of consulting services, RAINN, the largest anti-sexual violence organization in the United States, stated that these standards would help ensure that everyone working at a McDonald's restaurant is provided with a safe and respectful workplace.



Over the years, McDonald's has faced many sexual harassment and retaliation cases. As per reports, at least 50 workers have filed charges against the company, which in 2018 introduced anti-harassment training for its U.S. franchisees and general managers. It later started a hotline for employees to report problems and opened the training program to all of its U.S. employees.



In 2019, McDonald's fired its former CEO Steve Easterbrook after he acknowledged a relationship with an employee.



