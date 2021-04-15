

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TuSimple Holdings Inc. priced its initial public offering of 33,783,783 shares of its class A common stock at a price to the public of $40.00 per share, with 27,027,027 shares being offered by TuSimple and 6,756,756 shares being offered by a selling stockholder, for gross proceeds to TuSimple of $1.08 billion.



TuSimple's expects its class A common stock to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 15, 2021 under the ticker symbol, TSP. The offering is expected to close on April 19, 2021.



