

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's trade surplus increased in February, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The trade surplus rose to EUR 6.216 billion in February from EUR 6.142 billion in January. In the same month last year, the trade surplus was EUR 3.924 billion.



Exports rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent monthly in February, while imports decreased 0.5 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, exports grew 7.0 percent annually in February and imports declined 19.0 percent.



Data showed that exports to Britain declined 11.0 percent yearly in February and imports decreased 53.0 percent.



