

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup Inc. (C) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $7.94 billion, or $3.62 per share. This compares with $2.54 billion, or $1.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.8% to $19.33 billion from $20.73 billion last year.



Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $7.94 Bln. vs. $2.54 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.62 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.60 -Revenue (Q1): $19.33 Bln vs. $20.73 Bln last year.



