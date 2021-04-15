

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A set of economic data on Thursday might influence investor sentiments. Traders are likely to keep a close eye on reports on weekly jobless claims, retail sales, industrial production as well as earnings reports.



A surge in coronavirus cases continues to be a concern.



As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 165.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 23.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 115.25 points.



The U.S. major stocks finished lower on Wednesday. The S&P 500 also slid 16.93 points or 0.4 percent to 4,124.66 after reaching a new record intraday high in early trading.



On the other hand, the Dow pulled back well off its best levels of the day but still closed up 53.62 points or 0.2 percent at 33,730.89. The blue-chip index also set a new record intraday high before giving back ground.



On the economic front, Jobless Claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 695K, while it was up 744K in the prior week.



Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 43.0, while it was up 51.8 in the previous month.



The Commerce Department's Retail Sales for March will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for retail sales is up 5.6 percent, while it was down 3.0 percent in the prior month.



Empire State Manufacturing Index for April will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 17.0, while it was up 17.4.



The Fed Industrial Production for March is scheduled at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 2.8 percent, while it declined 2.2 percent in February.



Fed Business Inventories for February will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 0.5 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in the prior month.



National Association of Home Builders' Housing Market Index for April will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 83, while it was up 82 in the prior month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Gas Stock was up 20 bcf.



Treasury International Capital data for February will be published at 4.00 pm ET. In the previous month, the transactions were up $90.8 billion.



Fed Balance sheet for the week will be revealed at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $7.709 trillion.



Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic to participate in an interview before the virtual event, 'The Atlantic's Progress Report: The State of the Black Community' at 11.30 am ET.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly to speak on financial stability and monetary policy before virtual Money Marketeers of New York University event at 2.00 pm ET.



Asian shares ended mostly higher on Thursday.



Chinese and Hong Kong shares fell after a Chinese diplomat indirectly warned the U.S. over strong linkages and interference over Hong Kong issues. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 17.73 points, or 0.52 percent, to 3,398.99 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 107.69 points, or 0.37 percent, at 28,793.14.



Japanese shares ended on a flat note. The Nikkei average ended marginally higher at 29,642.69 while the broader Topix index closed 0.36 percent higher at 1,959.13. Australian markets advanced as the jobs report for March came in better-than-forecast. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 35.50 points, or 0.51 percent, to 7,058.60, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 36.90 points, or 0.51 percent, at 7,317.50.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 22.07 points or 0.36 percent. The German DAX is gaining 32.08 points or 0.21 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 32.87 points or 0.46 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is adding 38.13 points or 0.34 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.33 percent.



