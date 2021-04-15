

SAN RAFAEL (dpa-AFX) - Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Upchain, a provider of instant-on, cloud-based product lifecycle management and product data management solutions. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close during the company's second quarter of fiscal 2022.



Andrew Anagnost, President and CEO of Autodesk, said: 'By integrating Upchain with our existing offerings, Autodesk customers will be able to easily move data without barriers and will be empowered to unlock and harness valuable insights that can translate to fresh ideas and business success.'



