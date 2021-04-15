

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Thursday revealed the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds.



The Treasury said it plans to sell 24 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced next Wednesday.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $24 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 2.290 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.51.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



Since being reintroduced last May, the ten previous twenty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38.



