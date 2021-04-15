

LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) reported earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $146.61 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $104.83 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.9% to $2.62 billion from $2.28 billion last year.



JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $146.61 Mln. vs. $104.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.37 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.18 -Revenue (Q1): $2.62 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year.



