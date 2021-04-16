

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Disney's Launchpad, a new filmmaking program dedicated to a 'new generation of dynamic storytellers', has unveiled the trailer for six original short films.



All six short films, each based on the theme 'discover,' will launch on Disney Plus on May 28. The program's inaugural season features stories by Ann Marie Pace, Aqsa Altaf, Hao Zheng, Jessica Mendez Siqueiros, Moxie Peng and Stefanie Abel Horowitz.



'This first group of shorts by these six gifted filmmakers took our breath away,' Mahin Ibrahim, director of Disney's Diversity & Inclusion, Market, who oversees the LAUNCHPAD program, said. 'They are moving, provocative and entertaining, and they each convey a unique perspective on living in America today and the things you learn about yourself and others when you follow your own path.'



The six filmmakers were selected from more than 1,100 applicants. They began the program in early 2020 and were assigned executive mentors from the various divisions of The Walt Disney Company, including Disney+, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production.



Disney plans to continue its Launchpad program for a second season based on the theme 'connection'. It will begin accepting submissions on May 10.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

