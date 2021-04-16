

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HeidelbergCement (HDELY.PK) said that its preliminary results for the first quarter of 2021 significantly above market expectations.



The preliminary result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation (RCOBD) was 538 million euros in the quarter, compared to 405 million euros in the previous year. The capital market expects 436 million euros for RCOBD.



The result from current operations (RCO) was 223 million euros, compared to 59 million euros in the prior year. The capital market expects 92 million euros for RCO.



Quarterly revenue was 3.958 billion euros compared to 3.930 billion euros in the prior year. The capital market expects the company will report revenue of 3.873 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HEIDELBERGCEMENT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de