

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK) reported that its preliminary operating result or EBIT for the first quarter 2021 increased 76.4 percent to 22.6 million euros from the previous year.



Sales for the quarter increased by 25.0 percent to 191.7 million euros from the previous year. The sales development in the semiconductor market was especially dynamic. In addition, the development in all other markets was also generally positive.



The order intake was 233.9 million euros, an increase of 35.3 percent from the prior year. The increase was especially related to the strong demand in the semiconductor market, particularly during the last weeks of the first quarter.



Pfeiffer Vacuum now expects a more positive development compared to previously published expectations. It now anticipates that in the fiscal year 2021, sales growth as well as the EBIT margin performance will significantly improve from the same period in 2020 and that each will be above 10 percent.



The company said it will announce detailed results for first quarter 2021 on May 4, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de